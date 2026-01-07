Wade won't return to Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to a left knee contusion, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Wade returned from a two-game absence Tuesday due to a left knee contusion, though he logged just eight minutes before exiting and will finish with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound. Jaylon Tyson will likely see increased playing time the rest of the way due to Wade being sidelined. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Minnesota.