Wade (ankle), who has already been ruled out of Sunday's game against Boston, will not play in Tuesday's game against Washington, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Wade will miss the Cavaliers' next two games due to a left ankle sprain, extending his absence streak to seven outings. With the 28-year-old forward sidelined, Isaac Okoro should remain in the starting five while Georges Niang and Sam Merrill will likely continue to see increased minutes off the bench. Wade's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Nuggets.