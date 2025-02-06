The Hawks traded Hunter to the Cavaliers in exchange for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two picks swaps Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hunter is in the midst of the best season of his career, averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28.8 minutes across 37 appearances for the Hawks. The 26-year-old forward has also displayed impressive efficiency this season, posting 46.1/39.3/85.8 shooting splits. While Hunter has mostly come off the bench this season, his efficient outside shooting and quality perimeter defense will likely allow him to compete for a starting spot with Max Strus.