Hunter totaled 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Monday's 118-106 victory over the Bucks.

Hunter has cooled down offensively, averaging 10 points in his last two games after going on a streak averaging 22.3 points in the previous four. While that miniature offensive explosion can likely be attributed to various absences among the starting lineup, it is encouraging to see that Hunter is capable of such offensive production, and he would be a priority-add if any of the other starters were to miss an extended period of time.