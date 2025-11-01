Hunter registered 26 points (8-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 112-101 loss to Toronto.

The 27-year-old forward recorded a season-high 26 points, finishing as Cleveland's second-leading scorer with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) and Darius Garland (toe) sidelined. However, Hunter wasn't very efficient from beyond the arc and has shot just 29.4 percent from three-point range in four regular-season games. He's averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 28.8 minutes per game this season.