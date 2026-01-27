Hunter is probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers with right knee soreness.

Hunter is expected to return from a two-game absence Wednesday. With Evan Mobley (calf) out of the mix, the swingman could see some extra shot attempts fall his direction. Hunter has averaged 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 22.0 minutes per tilt in his last five games.