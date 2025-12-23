Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Explodes for 27 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter supplied 27 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 139-132 victory over Charlotte.
Hunter finally found his rhythm on the offensive end, scoring at least 20 points for the first time in the past 11 games. After a strong start to the season, Hunter's rapid decline in recent times has led to him being dropped in a number of leagues. While this performance doesn't make him a must-roster player, he is worth considering, especially if you simply need points and threes.
