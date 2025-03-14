Hunter (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunter was sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Nets due to an illness, but he has recovered enough to suit up for Friday's interconference clash. Hunter has averaged 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 25.0 minutes per game since the All-Star break, and he should have an expanded role in the offense due to the absence of Donovan Mitchell (groin).