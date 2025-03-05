Now Playing

Hunter is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Miami, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Evan Mobley is back in Cleveland's starting lineup following a one-game respite Tuesday against the Bulls, pushing Hunter back to the bench Wednesday. Across six contests as a reserve with the Cavaliers, Hunter has averaged 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 blocks and 2.8 three-pointers in 25.6 minutes while shooting 58.6 percent from deep.

