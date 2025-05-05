Hunter (thumb) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Hunter is dealing with a dislocated finger on his right hand, which could keep him sidelined for Game 2. The Virginia product played 30 minutes off the bench in Game 1, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds and an assist. If he cannot play Tuesday, Cleveland will likely lean on Isaac Okoro and Javonte Green to help shoulder the load.