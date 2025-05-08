Hunter (thumb) is considered questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.
Hunter is in danger of missing his second straight contest Friday due to a dislocated right thumb he suffered in Game 1. If Hunter is ruled out yet again, Dean Wade, Javonte Green and Isaac Okoro should continue to receive increased playing time against Indiana.
