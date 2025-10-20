Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Knicks, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.
Head coach Kenny Atkinson said Monday it's too early to tell if Hunter will be recovered from his knee contusion by Wednesday. With Max Strus (foot) already out of action, Dean Wade appears to be the next man up for a possible Opening Night spot start.
