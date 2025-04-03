Hunter tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes in Wednesday's 124-105 win over the New York Knicks.

Hunter once again provided a lift off the Cleveland bench Wednesday, pacing all bench players in scoring while finishing as one of four players with 15 or more points in a winning effort. Hunter has reached the double-digit scoring mark in seven straight contests, posted 15 or more points in three of those outings.