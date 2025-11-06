Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Likely to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (illness) is probable to play Friday against the Wizards.
Hunter missed Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to an illness, but the probable tag suggests he should be able to return after a one-game absence. Hunter is averaging 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in five starts in 2025-26.
