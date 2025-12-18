Hunter notched 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 127-111 loss to Chicago.

Hunter shifted to the bench Wednesday, a move that sounds as though it is going to hold, at least for the foreseeable future. After a strong start to the season, it appears as though the coaching staff is going in a different direction. In 13 appearances over the past month, Hunter is averaging 12.9 points and 1.9 three-pointers in 28.1 minutes per game, leaving him well outside the top 200 in standard formats.