Hunter is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

After starting in his team debut Monday against Minnesota, Hunter will move to Cleveland's bench in the return of Max Strus (ankle). Hunter averaged 18.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 28.3 minutes through 33 games off the bench with the Hawks this season, and he should still play significant minutes from the Cavaliers' second unit.