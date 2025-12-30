Hunter had 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 113-101 victory over the Spurs.

This was a strong performance from Hunter, but his overall production has been a bit underwhelming. Part of the issue is that the Cavaliers have been getting a lot from players such as Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson. Hunter can be treated as a low-end fantasy contributor going forward.