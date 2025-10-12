Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Not in starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter will not start Sunday's preseason game against the Celtics.
It appears the Cavaliers are electing to give their usual starters the night off Sunday. Assuming that is the case, Hunter's next chance to suit up is Tuesday against Detroit.
More News
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Stays hot in preseason•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Scores 17 points in preseason loss•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Notches 12 points in Game 5•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Good to go for Game 3•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Present at shootaround•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Iffy for Game 3•