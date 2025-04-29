Hunter amassed 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 138-83 win over the Heat in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hunter made the most of his time on the court, tallying 19 points in just 21 minutes. In one of the most lopsided wins in playoff history, Cleveland took control early and never relinquished its sizeable lead. The Cavaliers will now face either the Pacers or the Bucks, with Hunter likely to play a key role off the bench.