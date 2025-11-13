Hunter supplied 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 130-116 win over Miami.

Hunter embraced a bigger role on offense due to the absences of Donovan Mitchell (rest), Evan Mobley (rest) and Darius Garland (toe) to surpass the 20-point mark for the third straight contest. Hunter is making the most of his steady role in the starting lineup and has been a pleasant surprise from a fantasy perspective. Through nine games, Hunter is averaging 19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 steals per game.