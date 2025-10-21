Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable for season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Hunter is in jeopardy of missing the Cavaliers' regular-season opener due to a right knee contusion. The 27-year-old forward took part in a 3-on-3 workout Tuesday, but if he isn't ready for game action Wednesday, Dean Wade, Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
More News
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Remains iffy for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Not in starting lineup•