Hunter (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Hunter is in jeopardy of missing the Cavaliers' regular-season opener due to a right knee contusion. The 27-year-old forward took part in a 3-on-3 workout Tuesday, but if he isn't ready for game action Wednesday, Dean Wade, Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson are candidates for an uptick in playing time.