Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns with an illness.
Hunter is a very late addition to the injury report, so he'll be working against the clock to gain clearance for Wednesday's action. Jaylon Tyson and Dean Wade could be needed for extra minutes if Hunter isn't feeling well enough to play.
