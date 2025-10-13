Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Rested Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (rest) did not play in Sunday's 138-107 preseason loss to Boston.
The Cavs rested their entire starting lineup for Sunday's meaningless game. The starters' final chance to suit up during the preseason will come Tuesday against the Pistons.
