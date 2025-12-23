Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Returns Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (face) has returned to Monday's game against the Hornets, per the broadcast.
Hunter was elbowed in the face during the third quarter and briefly exited to the locker room. However, he returned to the court shortly thereafter and appears poised to finish the game.
