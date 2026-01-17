Hunter had 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 117-115 victory over the 76ers.

Hunter provided a spark off the bench Friday, trailing only Jaylon Tyson in scoring during the Cavaliers' narrow win. After a disappointing two-game stretch of single-digit scoring, Hunter has found his form over the past two contests, averaging 16.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds on efficient shooting splits. With plenty of moving parts in Cleveland, getting the 28-year-old rolling would be a meaningful boost to the team's overall success.