Hunter tallied 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes in Tuesday's 118-117 preseason loss to the Bulls.

Hunter tied the team-high mark in points in Cleveland's preseason opener. He also led the Cavaliers in rebounds. After being acquired from the Hawks ahead of last season's trade deadline, the 27-year-old forward averaged 14.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent from three-point range in 25.1 minutes per game across 27 regular-season appearances (five starts).