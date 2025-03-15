Hunter accumulated 18 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 133-124 win over the Grizzlies.

Hunter missed Tuesday's win over the Nets due to an illness, but the veteran forward returned to action Friday and posted a decent stat line, highlighted by the efficiency of his shooting. Hunter has mostly played off the bench for the Cavaliers, a similar role to the one he had in Atlanta, and he remains productive. He's averaging 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 11 contests (two starts) since the end of the All-Star break, and those numbers make him a player worth targeting in most formats, either as a streaming alternative or as a roster candidate in deep formats.