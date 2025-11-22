Hunter closed with 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 120-109 victory over the Pacers.

Hunter has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games for the second time this season, and his longest streak this season in that regard is a three-game stretch between Nov. 8 and Nov. 12. The veteran wing has done a good job adjusting to a starting role with the Cavs this season after being a key reserve in 2024-25. Hunter is averaging 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game since the beginning of November.