Hunter produced 29 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 128-122 win over Chicago.

Hunter returned from a one-game absence against the Wizards on Friday but was limited to eight points. He certainly showed the illness is way past him with this performance in the second leg of a back-to-back set. The 29-point output was a season-best effort for Hunter, and he's looking like a reliable offensive weapon for Cleveland, as he's scored at least 16 points in five of his seven appearances this season.