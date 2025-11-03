Hunter accumulated 19 points (5-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-109 victory over the Hawks.

Hunter extended his streak of double-digit scoring performances to five games to begin the new campaign, also submitting a season high in steals. Max Strus (foot) is still likely several weeks away from making his season debut, giving Hunter a considerable runway to hold down a starting role. On the season, Hunter has averaged 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.