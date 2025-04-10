Hunter will be in the starting lineup Thursday against the Pacers.
Hunter will make his ninth start of the season on Thursday. The Virginia product has averaged 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 43 percent from the floor and 46.9 percent from beyond the arc as a starter.
