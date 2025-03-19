Hunter will come off the bench during Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

The 27-year-old forward will retreat to the bench due to Evan Mobley (foot) returning to game action. Over his last five outings (one start), Hunter has averaged 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 24.0 minutes per contest.