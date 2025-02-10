Hunter will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against Minnesota.

The 27-year-old will make his Cavaliers debut and step into the starting five with Max Strus (ankle) sidelined. Over his last 10 outings with the Hawks (two starts), Hunter averaged 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.7 assists across 31.4 minutes per contest.