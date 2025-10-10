Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Stays hot in preseason
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter put up 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 24 minutes of Thursday's 119-112 preseason loss to Chicago.
Hunter has made quite the impression in Cleveland during the preseason. Through two games, he's second on the team in usage (28.2 percent) while producing averages of 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.5 three-pointers in 20.9 minutes per contest. He's also shooting the ball extremely well, hitting 61.9 percent from the field.
