Hunter notched four points (1-6 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 94-87 victory over the Hornets.

Hunter was unable to have a positive impact, scoring no more than four points for the third time in the past six games. Despite a relatively consistent role, Hunter has been a non-factor for the majority of the season, currently sitting outside the top 200 in standard leagues. At best, he can be streamed in for points and threes.