Hunter closed Sunday's 133-129 overtime win over the Trail Blazers with 32 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes.

Hunter got the starting nod Sunday with Donovan Mitchell (rest) out, putting together one of his best outings of the season while leading all Cleveland players in scoring and threes made. Hunter surpassed the 30-point mark for the second time this season, falling just shy of his season-high mark of 35 points that he recorded Jan. 27. Hunter has started in six contests, tallying at least 20 points in four of those appearances.