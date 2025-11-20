Hunter racked up 25 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 loss to the Rockets.

Hunter played well after an unimpressive 11-point night Monday. He led the Cavs in scoring by catching fire from beyond the arc, setting a new season high in made triples. This marks the fifth time this year he's reached the 20-point threshold through 13 games.