Hunter (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.
Hunter will miss his first outing with the Cavaliers due to an injury/illness since being traded to Cleveland on Feb. 6. The 27-year-old forward's next chance to play will come Friday against the Grizzlies. Sam Merrill, Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade are all candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Hunter, Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Ty Jerome (rest) being sidelined.
