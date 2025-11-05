Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hunter is dealing with an illness that will keep him sidelined. The team will likely give Jaylon Tyson and Dean Wade more time on the floor in Hunter's absence.
