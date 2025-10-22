Hunter (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunter wasn't able to get through any full-contact, 5-on-5 work ahead of Wednesday's season opener, so it's not surprising to see him hit the sidelines. His next chance to play will come Friday in Brooklyn. Expect more minutes for Dean Wade and Larry Nance on Wednesday evening with Hunter watching from the sidelines.