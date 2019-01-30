Adel was assigned to the G League's Canton Charge and will play in the team's game Thursday versus the Maine Red Claws.

With Thursday's game tipping off at 11 a.m. EST, it will be a quick turnaround for Adel, who played 15 minutes in the Cavaliers' 116-113 win over the Wizards on Wednesday night. Adel had played in each of the Cavaliers' last six games, averaging 1.8 points and 1.2 boards in 9.2 minutes per contest. There's a good chance he rejoins Cleveland ahead of their next game Saturday against the Mavericks.