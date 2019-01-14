Cavaliers' Deng Adel: Inks two-way deal with Cavs
Adel signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Adel, an undrafted rookie out of Louisville, has linked up with the Cavaliers after impressing in the G League. Through 25 games with the Raptors 905, Adel posted averages of 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 31.6 minutes. The soon-to-be 22-year-old should provide frontcourt depth for Cleveland.
