Adel signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Adel, an undrafted rookie out of Louisville, has linked up with the Cavaliers after impressing in the G League. Through 25 games with the Raptors 905, Adel posted averages of 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 31.6 minutes. The soon-to-be 22-year-old should provide frontcourt depth for Cleveland.