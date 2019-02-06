Adel drew his first career start in Tuesday's 103-96 loss to the Celtics, producing two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes.

Adel hadn't made much of an impact (2.1 points, 1.1 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per game) while entering the Cleveland rotation in the previous seven games, so it's perhaps not too surprising that he turned in a lackluster line despite receiving a larger role. Cleveland could get Kevin Love (toe) and Cedi Osman (ankle) back for Friday's game in Washington and new acquisitions Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin might also make their team debuts, making Adel a prime candidate to lose minutes or fall out of the rotation entirely.