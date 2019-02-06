Adel will draw his first career start in Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Adel, an undrafted rookie, will benefit from a plethora of injuries on the Cavaliers' roster and get the spot-start. He has played sparingly in his seven games with the team, so he figures to see a heavier workload than normal as a starter.

