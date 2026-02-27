default-cbs-image
Schroder (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Pistons.

The Cavaliers are without Donovan Mitchell (groin) and James Harden (thumb) on Friday, which should lead to a spot start for Schroder. The veteran point guard has started 15 games in 2025-26 across his time with Cleveland and Sacramento, averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 30.1 minutes per tilt over this span.

