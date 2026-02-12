Cavaliers' Dennis Schroder: Limited off bench again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schroder produced seven points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 138-113 victory over the Wizards.
Schroder continues to serve as a backup option, playing fewer than 20 minutes for the third time in the past four games since arriving in Cleveland. Even in starter-level minutes, Schroder has never really been a consistent fantasy asset. Given his current role, he is far from a must-roster player, outside of deeper formats.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Dennis Schroder: Set for Wednesday debut•
-
Cavaliers' Dennis Schroder: Won't make team debut Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Dennis Schroder: Traded to Cleveland•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Season-high 27 points in spot start•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Enters starting five•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Chips in 21 points off bench•