Cavaliers' Dennis Schroder: Sees 22 minutes off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schroder accumulated 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to Oklahoma City.
Both Schroder and Keon Ellis have secured decent roles off the bench, but neither player has standard-league fantasy appeal as long as James Harden and Donovan Mitchell are upright. Through seven appearances with Cleveland, Schroder has averaged 8.7 points, 4.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 20.3 minutes across seven contests.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Dennis Schroder: Limited off bench again•
-
Cavaliers' Dennis Schroder: Set for Wednesday debut•
-
Cavaliers' Dennis Schroder: Won't make team debut Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Dennis Schroder: Traded to Cleveland•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Season-high 27 points in spot start•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Enters starting five•