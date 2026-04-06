Schroder will start Monday's game against Memphis.

With Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and James Harden (personal) ruled out, Schroder will start in Monday's meeting with Memphis. The 32-year-old has started 16 times between stints with the Kings and Cavaliers this season, averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.3 blocks and 1.1 steals across 30.6 minutes in those appearances.