Schroder was traded to Cleveland along with Keon Ellis in exchange for De'Andre Hunter on Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Cavaliers have been looking to bolster their backcourt depth with Darius Garland (foot) struggling to stay healthy. And given Lonzo Ball's struggles this season, Schroder figures to step into a sizable role right away. Until Garland gets the green light to return, Schroder could log some fill-in starts as well. When he was with the Kings, Schroder lost his starting job to Russell Westbrook and produced averages of 12.8 points and 5.3 assists in 26.4 minutes per contest. With this trade pending, it's not clear when Schroder will debut for his new team.