Schroder is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons with a right ankle sprain.

The Cavaliers are upgrading Schroder from questionable to probable Friday. The veteran guard should see a rise in playmaking duties in the absence of Donovan Mitchell (groin), as Schroder made his first start since joining Cleveland during Wednesday's loss in Milwaukee.

