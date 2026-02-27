Cavaliers' Dennis Schroder: Upgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schroder is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons with a right ankle sprain.
The Cavaliers are upgrading Schroder from questionable to probable Friday. The veteran guard should see a rise in playmaking duties in the absence of Donovan Mitchell (groin), as Schroder made his first start since joining Cleveland during Wednesday's loss in Milwaukee.
